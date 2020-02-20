Over 15 lakh pledge support to Zee News' campaign seeking speedy justice for Nirbhaya

Amid the growing frustration of millions of people across the country over the delay in hangings of four convicts in Nirbhaya gangrape case, Zee News on Wednesday (February 19) launched a campaign asking 'Have the citizens of India lost their patience in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case? If Yes then give a missed call on this number: +91-7834998998. The campaign has received a massive response so far with 15,36,430 people giving a miss call till 10:30 AM, Thursday (February 20) on the toll-free number.

Nirbhaya's mother, Asha Devi, said in a special segment on your favourite show, 'DNA' with Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, that if Nirbhaya fails to get justice then no other victim of heinous crimes like rape and murder will be able to get justice asserted Asha Devi, the mother of Nirbhaya, on Wednesday Addressing the nation she pleaded that everyone should come together to ensure justice for Nirbhaya. "If Nirbhaya fails to get justice, no other victim will be able to get justice. All of us should come together and make sure that Nirbhaya gets justice," said Asha Devi.

It has been nearly eight years since the gangrape and murder of Nirbhaya, and the convicts are yet to be hanged. In the wake of this, the mother of Nirbhaya opened her heart and gave her message to the nation on the platform of Zee News.

A teary-eyed Asha Devi said that she has sleepless nights, adding that she died the day she lost her daughter. She, however, also said that she will continue her struggle for justice. An undaunted Asha Devi stated that people will have to fight for their rights and not ask for it. She yet again pleaded the law to give justice to her daughter.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court has issued a fresh death warrant for the four convicts of the Nirbhaya gangrape case. The new date issued by the Patiala Court for the hanging of Vinay Sharma, Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta, and Mukesh Singh is March 3 at 6 am.