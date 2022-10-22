‘Over 1500 obsolete, archaic acts to be repealed in Parliament session’: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

Shillong: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants lesser government role in people's lives and the Centre will repeal more than 1500 obsolete and archaic laws during the winter session of Parliament. Obsolete laws are impediments in the normal life of common people and do not have relevance in the present time, nor deserve to remain in the statute books, Rijiju told media persons here. "It is the prime minister's desire to reduce the compliance burden of the people, to ensure that they can live as peacefully as possible. He wants less government role in the life of the common people," Rijiju said. “We (NDA government at the Centre) have decided to remove all obsolete archaic laws from the statute as unnecessary laws are a burden to the common man. We have decided to revoke more than 1500 laws in the winter session of Parliament. I am ready to introduce many more replacement acts," he said.

Kiren Rijiju said that laws are meant to facilitate justice for the common people and not trouble them. They are meant to prescribe certain mechanisms to ensure that the life of common people is as normal as possible. Rijiju praised the NPP-led government in Meghalaya but expressed the desire that the BJP is given more of a role in the BJP in the government for more benefit to the common people. The Meghalaya Assembly poll is due in about four months' time. Rijiju said the Centre is giving special focus to NE and there is no reason why the region will lag behind in any sector.

Also Read: Indian Army's ALH helicopter CRASHES in Arunachal Pradesh, 4 confirmed dead

"It is BJP's desire to make the northeast prosperous and India a powerful nation. "The party desires to fulfil the targets set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India prosperous and fully developed by 2047,” he said. The union minister said the home ministry is looking into the demand of the people to introduce ILP in Meghalaya to check outsiders to the state.“As ILP is local demand, the government has to take a collective decision taking into account the larger interest of everyone around,” he stated.