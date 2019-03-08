Over 2,400 toilets and wi-fi facility for 4,791 railway stations

New Delhi: In an attempt to enrich passengers’ ease of travelling, Minister of Railways and Coal Piyush Goyal on Friday launched several projects to construct over 2,400 toilets and provide wi-fi facility at 4,791 stations.

According to an official statement, wi-fi facility, toilets, and steel benches will be supported through the Rail Sahyog, a platform for corporates and PSUs to contribute to the creation of amenities for the passengers with their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds.

The wi-fi facility will be provided at 4,791 stations by the Tata Trust, which will ensure the passengers have access to high-speed internet services.

“Out of 8,738 stations, 6,441 stations have been identified to be provided with wi-fi facility excluding 2,297 halt stations. So far, 832 stations have been equipped with wi-fi facility,” said the statement.

According to the statement, 775 more stations will be provided with wi-fi facility by the end of the current month. The remaining 4,791 stations will get wi-fi access by September 2 this year.

Over 2,400 toilets will be constructed with separate units for men, women and Divyangjan with low-cost sanitary pads dispenser, incinerator and condom vending machines. Sample toilets have already been installed at Anand Vihar, New Delhi, and Prayagraj stations.

General Insurance Corporation has taken the responsibility to provide funds for 5,000 stainless steel benches at 250 stations of Central and Western Railway.The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited will upgrade 10 routes to high speed and 500 more railway stations will be beautified and upgraded, as per the statement.