INDIAN CITIZENSHIP

Over 3 lakh Indians gave up their citizenship in last three years, US top choice

More than 1.70 lakh people took up American citizenship, 64,071 took up citizenship in Canada, 58,391 in Australia and 35,435 in the United Kingdom, among others.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 02:15 PM IST|Source: PTI

New Delhi: Over 3.92 lakh Indians gave up their citizenship in the last three years and 1.70 lakh of them, the highest, took up American citizenship, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday. Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said that according to details provided by the Ministry of External Affairs, individuals renounced Indian citizenship for reasons personal to them and took citizenship in over 120 countries.

A total of 3,92,643 Indians gave up their citizenship in 2019, 2020 and 2021, he said in a written reply to a question.

1.7 lakh Indians took up American citizenship

Of these, 1,70,795 people took up American citizenship, 64,071 took up citizenship in Canada, 58,391 in Australia, 35,435 in the United Kingdom, 12,131 in Italy, 8,882 in New Zealand, 7,046 in Singapore, 6,690 in Germany, 3,754 in Sweden and 48 in Pakistan, among others.

