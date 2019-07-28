Over 3 lakh pilgrims visited Amarnath cave, 8 lakh visited Kedarnath this year: PM Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat'

New Delhi: The number of pilgrims visiting the religious places of Amarnath and Kedarnath has been highest in 2019 as compared to past few years, informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi while delivering the second `Mann Ki Baat` address of his current term.

Elaborating on the growing popularity of Kedarnath and Amarnath Modi said, "In Uttarakhand, I have been told that this year in just one and a half month, since the beginning of Chaar Dhaam Yatra, over 8 lakh pilgrims have visited Kedarnath Dham. After the 2013 natural tragedy, this is the first time such highest number of people have visited the shrine".

"You will be delighted to know that this time the number of devotees taking part in Amarnath Yatra is highest in the last 4 years. Since July 1 to now, over 3 Lakh people have visited the sacred Amarnath shrine. This year in just 28 days, a number of devotees who have undertaken Amarnath Yatra is more than the entire Yatra period of 60 days in 2015", he said.

He also thanked the people of Jammu and Kashmir and their hospitality for the success of Amarnath Yatra. "Amarnath Yatra pilgrims are spellbound by the warmth and hospitality of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. This is going to be very helpful for the future prospects of tourism", Modi said.

Highlighting the significance of the month of Saawan, Modi said, "In India, the month of Sawan is celebrated in different ways. In this month when we see around, it feels as if the earth has covered itself with a green carpet. New energy is seen and felt all around. In this holy month, many go on pilgrimage to Amarnath or do Kanwar Yatra, while many keep regular fast and eagerly wait for Janmashtami and Nagpanchami. This is also the month when Rakshabandhan is celebrated."

Prime Minister Modi also recalled a poem by Jnanpith Awardee Dattatreya Ramchandra Bendre to highlight the significance of the month of Sawan.