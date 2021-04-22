Over 384 doctors, health workers test COVID-19 positive at AIIMS Patna

Patna: Like numerous other Indian states, Bihar has also been grappling under the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 384 Doctors, health workers of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Patna have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week.

Medical Superintendent of AIIMS Patna, C M Singh while addressing the media said, “The hospital has expanded its bed capacity for COVID patients to 250 and all of them are occupied. The hospital has adequate supply of liquified oxygen and doctors are on duty round-the-clock in every ward.”

Meanwhile, Bihar on Tuesday (April 20) reported 51 deaths, taking the total death toll to 1841.

The state reported 10,455 new COVID-19 cases and the total tally stands at 3,42,059.

The worst-hit areas in the state include the capital city Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur, Jehanabad and West Champaran.

To curb the rising infections in the state, the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government has imposed curfew from 9 pm to 5 am across the state.

Additionally, owing to the rising COVID-19 infections, the Panchayat polls in the states have also been postponed.

India recorded 2,95,041 new coronavirus cases and 2,023 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest ever since the pandemic broke out. The country's total COVID-19 caseload has now increased to 1.56 crore (1,56,16,130), of which, 21.57 lakh (21,57,538) are active cases. India has also witnessed 1.82 lakh (1,82,553) coronavirus-related deaths.

