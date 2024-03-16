New Delhi: In a devastating turn of events on Saturday, more than 40 workers were injured after a boiler exploded at a spare parts manufacturing factory in Haryana's Rewari. The incident, which unfolded on a fateful Saturday evening, sent shockwaves through the industrial hub, leaving a trail of destruction and injuries in its wake. Eyewitnesses recounted the horror of the explosion, which occurred around 5:50 pm, engulfing the Rewari facility in chaos and despair. The force of the blast rippled through the air, shattering the tranquillity of the evening and propelling the unsuspecting workers into a nightmare of flames and smoke.

#WATCH | Haryana: Visuals from Sir Shadi Lal Trauma Center, Rewari where the patients injured in the boiler explosion at a factory in Dharuhera, have been admitted.



Dr Surender Yadav, Civil Surgeon, says "A boiler has exploded in a factory in Dharuhera, Rewari. We have alerted…

Initial reports indicate that the explosion originated in the dust collector of the factory, triggering a chain reaction of explosions. The aftermath bore witness to a scene of carnage, with several workers sustaining severe burn injuries amidst the chaos and confusion.

In the frantic aftermath of the tragedy, emergency responders sprang into action, mobilizing a swift and coordinated response to tend to the wounded. Senior doctors and ambulances rushed to the scene, while nearby hospitals were placed on high alert to accommodate the influx of casualties.

Amidst the chaos, one individual's condition was deemed critical, prompting authorities to expedite their transfer to Rohtak for urgent medical intervention. Meanwhile, 23 others are currently under medical care at the local hospital, their conditions stabilized under the watchful eyes of dedicated medical personnel.

Civil Surgeon Surender Yadav conveyed the gravity of the situation, confirming the toll of the tragedy. "A boiler has exploded in a factory in Dharuhera, Rewari," he revealed, painting a grim picture of the unfolding crisis. "Several people have burn injuries," he added, underscoring the severity of the incident and the urgent need for medical attention.

“We received info that a boiler exploded at a factory in Dharuhera. The injured have been admitted to the trauma centre in Rewari. Those who are in serious condition are being referred to Rohtak. No casualty has been reported,” Vijendra, SHO Dharuhera, Rewari told the news agency.

#WATCH | Haryana: Parmod Kumar, City Police Station, says, "We received info that a boiler exploded at a factory in Dharuhera. The injured have been admitted to the trauma centre in Rewari. Those who are in serious condition are being referred to Rohtak. No casualty has been…

As the dust settles and the extent of the damage becomes clear, authorities are left grappling with the aftermath of the catastrophe. Fire engines and ambulances raced to the scene, accompanied by a contingent of police and administrative officials tasked with restoring order and providing support to the affected workers.