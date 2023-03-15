Over 400 CRPF, BSF Soldiers Died By Suicide In Last Three Years: Govt Tells Parliament

New Delhi: A total of 436 personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces like the CRPF and the BSF have committed suicide in the last three years, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told Parliament on Wednesday. Rai said in Rajya Sabha that a task force has been set up to identify relevant risk factors as well as relevant risk groups and suggest remedial measures for the prevention of suicides and fratricides in CAPFs - CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP, SSB, NSG and Assam Rifles - and the report of the task force is under preparation.

A total of 135 personnel committed suicide in 2022, 157 in 2021 and 144 in 2020, he said replying to a written question.

84,866 Vacancies In Central Armed Police Forces: Govt

Meanwhile, Nityanand Rai also stated that there are a total of 84,866 vacancies in six Central Armed Police Forces like the CRPF and BSF against the total sanctioned strength of 10,05,520. Rai said the recruitment of 31,785 personnel in the CAPFs has been done in the past five months.

The vacancies in the CAPFs arise on account of retirements, resignations, promotions, deaths, raising of new battalions, creation of new posts etc, he said.

As on January 1, 2023, there were 29,283 vacancies in the CRPF, 19,987 in BSF, 19,475 vacancies in the CISF, 8,273 in SSB, 4,142 in ITBP and 3,706 in the Assam Rifles, he said replying to a written question.

Rai said as on January 1, 2023, a total of 247 posts of doctors and 2,354 posts of nurses and other medical professionals were lying vacant in the Central Armed Police Forces.