Over 5 kg gold foil concealed in laptops, tabs seized at Chennai airport; 5 arrested

Chennai: The customs officials seized 5.06 kg of 24K gold worth Rs 2.19 crores at the Chennai airport. Five people were arrested in connection with the case. They were allegedly hiding the gold foils in electronic devices such as laptops and tablets.

Chennai Air Customs officials intercepted 10 passengers that returned from Dubai on flights EK-544 and UL-121 on Wednesday evening.

On being detained and thoroughly searched, gold foils concealed in laptops, tablet computers were recovered and seized, said the customs officials.

The images shared by the officials depict how the smugglers concealed thin gold foils under the laptop keyboard and under the display of tablet computers.

Undeclared electronic goods worth Rs 48.6 lakh were also seized under Customs Act, 1962. The investigation is underway.

Live TV