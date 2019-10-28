Over 60 hours on, rescue operations continue to save toddler Sujith Wilson who fell into borewell

Over 60 hours on, efforts are still underway to rescue two-year-old Sujith Wilson who fell into a 25-feet deep borewell in Nadukattupatti of Tiruchirappalli district on October 25.

More than six crews from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) as well as the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed to rescue Wilson. A team of Madurai fire and rescue department workers is present at the site.

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam visited the rescue operation site. His son and Theni Lok Sabha MP OP Raveendranath Kumar also accompanied the Deputy CM. The father and son duo is closely monitoring the situation. Panneerselvam also visited the child`s parents and consoled them. Later, he sat on the rescue site to monitor the situation.

The toddler fell into the borewell while he was playing near his house at 5.30 pm on Friday. Later, he slipped further down and is now stuck at 100 feet into the borewell. After several failed attempts, a new pit was dug in the tunnel near the deep well. According to officials at the site, the ONGC`s rig machine was called for this but it got damaged due to presence of rocks. Later, a second high-speed engine was brought for drilling in order to rescue the toddler from Ramanathapuram.

Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, Revenue Minister RB Udayakumar and Commissioner of Revenue Administration J Radhakrishnan also visited the spot, directing the authorities concerned to try their best to rescue the infant at earliest.