Over one lakh new job vacancies in Railways, Railway Recruitment Boards, Railway Recruitment Cells invite applications

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) have invited online applications for around 1,30,000 vacancies for various posts in the Railways.

These include posts of non technical popular categories (NTPC), para medical staff, ministerial and isolated categories, and level one posts. There are 30,000 vacancies for the (NTPC), para medical staff, ministerial and isolated categories. For the level one posts, there are 1 lakh vacancies.

NTPC includes posts like Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard; Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk; Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior AccountAssistant cum Typist; Commercial Apprentice. Station Master. etc. The registration for online applications for these will begin on 28 February.

Para Medical staff includes positions like Staff Nurse, Health and Malaria Inspector, Pharmacist, ECG Technician, Lab Assistant, Lab Superintendent, etc. The opening date of registration of online applications for these will be 4 March

For the ministerial and isolated categories, vacancies include posts of Stenographer, Chief Law Assistant, Junior Translator (Hindi), etc. The opening date of registration of online applications for these is 3 March.

Level 1 vacancies include posts of Track Maintainer Grade IV, Helper/Assistant in various technical departments (Electrical, Engineering, Mechanical and S&T departments), Assistant Pointsman, and level-1 posts in other departments. The opening date of registration of online applications is 12 March in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways.