हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Greater Noida

Over two dozen workers arrested for vandalism in Greater Noida

An FIR against 60-70 workers, of whom 12 were named, was registered at Ecotech 3 police station in Greater Noida. According to reports, the workers were angry over death of a 19-year-old colleague due to an electric shock at the construction site. 

Over two dozen workers arrested for vandalism in Greater Noida
File Photo

NOIDA: Over two dozen construction workers were arrested for vandalism at a builder's site and attacking police in Greater Noida on Wednesday (August 11). The workers were angry over the death of their 19-year-old colleague due to an electric shock on Monday at an ATS Group construction site in Ecotech 3 police station area, the officials said.

The workers had alleged negligence on part of the builder at the work site, which led to the death of their colleague Tarun Basu, a native of Malda district in West Bengal, forcing them to resort to violence on Tuesday evening. "A post-mortem was conducted on Tuesday which confirmed Basu's death due to electric shock. Later his parents took the body to Malda in Bengal for last rites," a police spokesperson said.

"Efforts were made to pacify the construction workers who had vandalised property. They also pelted the police officials with stones and tried to prevent them from discharging their duty," the spokesperson said.

In the wake of violence, an FIR was lodged at the Ecotech 3 police station against 60 to 70 workers, of whom 12 were named and the rest were unidentified, the official said.

"On Wednesday, the 12 named accused and 15 others, who were identified on the basis of CCTV footage, were arrested. Altogether, 27 accused have been arrested and being presented in a local court," the police spokesperson added. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Greater NoidaGreater Noida vandalismUttar PradeshNoida updateNoida latest news
Next
Story

Anti-Muslim slogans at Jantar Mantar: BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay granted bail by Delhi court

Must Watch

PT24M51S

Taal Thok Ke (Spl Edition): Congress restless with respect to national heroes?