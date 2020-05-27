Over two lakh people affected by flood in Assam; seven districts affected

Guwahati: The first wave of flash flood triggered Assam on Tuesday (May 26, 2020) affecting around two lakh people and seven districts in the state. Nearly, 9,000 villagers have been shifted to 35 relief camps.

The districts which were affected are - Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Darrang, Nalbari, Goalpara, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia.

The sudden flood also affected the crops as around 1007 hectares of fields submerged under water and 16,500 domestic animals and poultry got affected.

Goalpara has the highest number of 1.68 lakh flood-hit people, followed 10,943 in Nalbari and 7,897 in Dibrugarh, according to an the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin. There are 3,455 people affected by flood in Tinsukia, 2,970 in Lakhimpur, 845 in Darrang and 610 in Dhemaji

Met office has predicted more rains over the next 2-3 days.

The heavy rain also caused landslides in 5-6 locations due to which railway operation from the Lumding - Badarpur hill section was suspended from Tuesday night.

Restoration teams have been mobilized from Lumding and New Haflong and restoration work have started.

Stranded passengers at stations are being provided with basic necessities which is being carried by trucks from Lumding.