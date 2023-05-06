topStoriesenglish2603725
THE KERALA STORY

Owaisi Corners PM Modi Over 'The Kerala Story' Remark, Raises Terror Attack, Manipur Issue

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 01:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday alleged that PM Narendra Modi waded into the 'The Kerala Story' controversy for electoral gains in Karnataka. In a tweet, Owaisi said, PM Narendra Modi had to rely on The Kerala Story, a movie based on 'Lies and Propoganda' to win the Karnataka Assembly election." The Hyderabad MP attacked PM Modi over raking up the Kerala Story row at a time when five Indian Army personnel have been killed in J&K and widespread violence has gripped Manipur.

Wading into the controversy surrounding the movie 'The Kerala Story', Modi said the film is said to be a work based on the terrorists' deceitful policies and conspiracies in just one state, and accused the Congress of indulging in backdoor political bargaining with people having terror inclinations.

Even courts have expressed worry on this nature of terror, he said. The film made on such a terror conspiracy 'The Kerala Story' is under discussion. "It is said the film is based on the terrorists' deceitful policies and conspiracies in just one state," Modi charged.

"Such a beautiful state of the country, where people are hardworking and talented. This 'Kerala Story' film brings out terror conspiracies happening in that state," he said.

"It is unfortunate that Congress can be seen standing with this terror trend that is seeking to ruin the country. Congress is even indulging in backdoor political bargaining with people having terror inclinations. People of Karnataka should be cautious about Congress," the PM added.

