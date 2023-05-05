topStoriesenglish2603310
Karnataka: PM Narendra Modi Backs 'The Kerala Story' In Bellari Speech, Attacks Congress

PM Narendra Modi's comments have come at a time when the film is to be screened in 21 screens across the state and some theatres have decided not to screen it.

May 05, 2023

PM Narendra Modi today said that 'The Kerala Story' - a movie based on religious conversions in the state of Kerala - exposes the 'reality of terror organisation and their tactics'. "The Kerala Story, a movie made on the terror conspiracy, is under discussion these days," PM Narendra Modi said, adding that the "movie exposes terrorists' 'petty policies' in the state". PM Narendra Modi's comments have come at a time when the film is to be screened in 21 screens across the state and some theatres have decided not to screen it.

Earlier in the day, the Kerala High Court refused to put a stay on the movie and cleared its way to big screens. The Kerala High Court`s decision came a day after the Supreme Court refused to entertain a string of petitions, including the one filed by the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, against the film`s release. The top court had asked the petitioners to approach the appropriate high court.

However, early this week, amid the raging controversy surrounding the film, the producers of the film on Tuesday realised what`s in store and changed the introduction in the text of the film in the its latest teasers that came out on YouTube.

In the text, they revised the number of women gone missing. From around 32,000, they changed it to three women who after being brainwashed, converted and were sent for terror missions in India and abroad.

