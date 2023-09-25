trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2667030
Owaisi Dares Rahul Gandhi To Contest Against Him In Hyderabad, Shiv Sena Hits Back

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has thrown a challenge to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Hyderabad instead of Wayanad. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 03:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has thrown a challenge to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Hyderabad instead of Wayanad. Owaisi, who is the sitting MP from Hyderabad, said that he was ready to face Gandhi in a direct contest and show him what a real fight means. Addressing a rally on Monday, Owaisi said, "Is baar Wayanad se nahi Hyderabad mein muqabla karo” (This time fight from Hyderabad and not Wayanad). I am challenging you (Rahul Gandhi) don't go to Wayanad, come to Hyderabad and contest elections."

He added, "You keep giving big statements, come to the ground and let's have a contest. People from Congress will say a lot of things, but I am ready. Come and face this man with beard and sherwani, you will know what a contest means.”

Owaisi also accused the Congress of being responsible for the demolition of Babri Masjid and the Secretariat's mosque. He said, "The same BJP MP who bad mouthed in Parliament had also stood up against me to speak. I strictly told him to sit down. You can't face my sharp tongue. The Congress people would do a lot of talking. I am ready. I am also appealing before the people of Telangana, remember, the common man was harassed and attacked during the regime of Congress. With great difficulty, we have ensured peace in the city. This peace should be intact.”

The Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut reacted to Owaisi's statement and said, "If Owaisi is a true nationalist citizen of the country, then he should not challenge Rahul Gandhi... He should challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi...Rahul Gandhi's popularity has increased so much that he can win elections from any part of the country...He (Owaisi) should give such challenges to BJP leaders."

Rahul Gandhi had recently alleged that BJP, Bharata Rastra Samithi (BRS) and AIMIM are collaborating ahead of the state Assembly elections.

