New Delhi: A three-member Enforcement Directorate (ED) team arrested former Union Minister P Chidambaram in connection with INX media money laundering case on Wednesday.

Chidambaram is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail, where the ED team went to interrogate him in the morning for two hours.

ED has put Chidambaram's arrest orders on paper and he will be removed from Tihar after court orders.