हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
P Chidambaram

P Chidambaram says 'timing' of CBI raids on his properties 'interesting'

The CBI has filed a fresh case against Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram - son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram.

P Chidambaram says &#039;timing&#039; of CBI raids on his properties &#039;interesting&#039;
Pic Credit: File Photo

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday said a CBI team searched his residence in Chennai as well as his official residence in Delhi but "found nothing and seized nothing". The former Union minister also said the "timing of the search is interesting". In a statement, Chidambaram said this morning, a CBI team searched his residence in Chennai and his official residence here.

"The team showed me an FIR in which I am not named as an accused. The search team found nothing and seized nothing," he said.

 

"I may point out that the timing of the search is interesting," he added.

The CBI has filed a fresh case against Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram, son of P Chidambaram, for allegedly facilitating visas of 250 Chinese nationals after receiving illegal gratification of Rs 50 lakh in 2011, officials said on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: CBI searches at multiple locations linked to P Chidambaram's son Karti

The agency on Tuesday morning started coordinated search operations at 10 locations in multiple cities in the country, including Karti Chidambaram's residences in Chennai and Delhi, they said.

A CBI team also visited the official residence of Karti Chidambaram and Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram at Lodhi Estate here, the officials said. 

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
P ChidambaramP Chidambaram sonKarti ChidambaramCBICBI raids
Next
Story

'Wazukhana' in Gyanvapi mosque sealed after 'Shivling' was found; here's what lawyer said

Must Watch

PT6M38S

Report of Gyanvapi Survey will not be present in court today