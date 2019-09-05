P Chidambaram, son Karti get anticipatory bails in Aircel-Maxis case

New Delhi: Former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti were on Thursday granted anticipatory bails by Delhi's Rouse Avenue court in the Aircel-Maxis case being investigated by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate.

The duo was granted bail on the condition of furnishing a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and a surety of the same amount each. The court categorically mentioned that this is a conditional bail with the direction that since the investigation is still going on, both of them will be available as and when required. They shall not influence witnesses, tamper with evidence and not leave the country without permission, ordered the court.

The chargesheet naming Chidambaram and Karti as accused in Aircel-Maxis case was filed at Patiala House Court. It mentioned that Chidambaram had misused his power when he was the finance minister in the Congress-led UPA government. A total of 18 people have been named in the chargesheet.

Live TV

The court had slammed the ED for not presenting its case properly during the last hearing.

Meanwhile, hearing in the INX Media case is still pending. The matter will be taken up by Supreme Court later on Thursday. Chidambaram is already in CBI custody in connection with INX media case. The court had earlier on Thursday rejected Chidambaram's plea for an anticipatory bail in the case filed by ED.