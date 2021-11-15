Pained beyond words: PM Modi condoles Babasaheb Purandare's demise, says he will live on due to his extensive works

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the death of noted historian-writer and Padma Vibhushan awardee Babasaheb Purandare who died aged 99 on Monday (November 15, 2021) morning. PM Modi expressed that he is 'pained beyond words' and that Babasaheb will live on due to his extensive works.

Taking to his official Twitter account, the Prime Minister said, "I am pained beyond words. The demise of Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare leaves a major void in the world of history and culture. It is thanks to him that the coming generations will get further connected to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. His other works will also be remembered."

PM Modi also said that Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare was 'witty, wise and had rich knowledge' of Indian history.

"I had the honour of interacting with him very closely over the years. A few months back, had addressed his centenary year programme," the Prime Minister said in another tweet.

Balwant Moreshwar Purandare, popularly known as Babasaheb, passed away at a private hospital in Pune (Maharashtra) on Monday morning around 5 AM. He was admitted to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital a couple of days back due to age-related ailments.

He, notably, was conferred with Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award, in 2019 and the Maharashtra Bhushan award in 2015. He had also penned various books on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and had dedicated his life to history and research.

Babasaheb had also written and directed the play "Jaanta Raja" which reportedly has been performed by over 200 artists and translated and enacted in as many as five languages.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has also expressed his condolences and has announced a state funeral for Babasaheb Purandare.

