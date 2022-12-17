Pak Minister threatens India with Nuclear War, says THIS in support of Bilawal Bhutto

New Delhi: India's scathing attack on Pakistan has rattled the neighbouring country so badly that its politicians are openly threatening New Delhi with a nuclear war. As per news agency ANI, while addressing a news conference with Bol News on Saturday, Pakistan Peoples Party leader Shazia Marri said, "India should not forget that Pakistan has an atom bomb. Our nuclear status is not meant to remain silent. We will not back down if the need arises." Retaliating to Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's objectionable remark on PM Narendra Modi, India on Friday called Pak FM's remarks 'uncivilised' and said these comments are a new low, even for Pakistan.

Shazia Marri was holding a press conference in support of Bilawal Bhutto and spewed venom against India. Shazia threatened India and said that if the Modi government will fight, then he will get the answer. The status of a nuclear state given to Pakistan has not been given to remain silent. Pakistan also knows how to answer. She said, "if you will keep making allegations against Pakistan again and again, Pakistan cannot keep listening silently, this will not happen."

Also Read: 'Pak Glorifies Osama Bin Laden as Martyr': India calls Bilawal Bhutto's remarks against PM Modi 'uncivilised'

Addressing the media in New York on Friday, Bilawal Bhutto claimed that it has lost more lives to terrorism than India and thus there is no reason for Pakistan to support terrorism. He further said that while Osama Bin Laden is dead, the butcher of Gujarat is still alive and was even banned from entering the USA before becoming the PM of India.

"These comments are a new low, even for Pakistan. Pakistan`s foreign minister`s frustration would be better directed towards the masterminds of terrorist enterprises in his own country, who have made terrorism a part of their state policy. Pakistan needs to change its own mindset or remain a pariah," in response to media queries regarding official spokesperson of MEA, Arindam Bagchi said.

"Pak's Foreign Min has obviously forgotten this day in 1971, which was a direct result of the genocide unleashed by Pakistani rulers against ethnic Bengalis & Hindus," he added.

(With ANI inputs)