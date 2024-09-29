A terrorist, believed to be linked to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit, was killed in a remote village of Kathua district on Sunday, officials reported. This development follows a separate encounter that erupted in the Thanamandi area of Rajouri district the same evening, where security forces initiated a cordon and search operation after receiving intelligence about the presence of two terrorists.

“Based on specific intelligence regarding the terrorists’ whereabouts, a joint search operation was launched at Manial Gali in Thanamandi. Contact has been established, and both sides have exchanged fire,” a police official confirmed. Earlier in the day, authorities discovered a live hand grenade on the banks of a stream in the region, which was subsequently detonated by experts in a controlled explosion.

In Kathua, the body of an unidentified terrorist was recovered from the site of a Saturday evening encounter at Kog-Mandli in Billawar tehsil, raising the death toll from the two-day operation to two. Security forces recovered a grenade launcher, several grenades, and other materials from the deceased terrorist, and a significant search operation is ongoing to locate additional foreign terrorists in the area.

Head Constable Bashir Ahmad was killed during the terrorist attack on a joint security search party on Saturday evening. Two officers, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Operations) Sukhbir Singh and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Niaz Ahmad, sustained injuries but are reported to be stable.

Director General of Police (DGP) R.R. Swain paid tribute to the fallen head constable, stating, “Bashir did not fear death when it came to protecting his community and countrymen.”

Additional Director General of Police for the Jammu zone, Anand Jain, noted that the search operation commenced after intelligence indicated the presence of three to four foreign terrorists in a specific house in the village. He assured reporters that the area is under tight security, with operations continuing to neutralize the hiding terrorists.

In response to inquiries about the timing of the terrorist activities ahead of the third phase of polling on October 1, the police official emphasized that operations against terrorists would persist. “We are receiving continuous intelligence on terrorists and are conducting operations to neutralize them as quickly as possible,” he said.

Security measures have been bolstered across all polling areas to prevent any terror-related incidents. The upcoming third phase of elections will cover Jammu, Udhampur, and Samba districts, as well as north Kashmir’s Baramulla, Kupwara, and Bandipora districts.

The DGP expressed condolences over the loss of Head Constable Bashir, stating that the entire police force stands behind his family. “While the J&K police cannot bring back HC Bashir, we are committed to providing every possible support to his family and avenging the martyrdom of this courageous officer,” he said. The DGP also prayed for the swift recovery of the other injured personnel.