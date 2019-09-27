Pakistan Army, terrorists plan to violate 31 places along LoC, intelligence agencies alert Indian forces

New Delhi: Pakistan has planned a massive infiltration attempt to push heavily-armed terrorists into India. Intelligence agencies have received inputs that after United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in the United States gets over, Pakistani Army and terrorists are planning to violate 31 places along the Line of Control (LoC) to enter Jammu and Kashmir by using civilians as shields.

Intelligence inputs reveal the Pakistani Army along with Jamat-ul-al-Hadis (a new terror organisation controlled by Hafiz Saeed) has trained more than 3,000-4,000 youths in Rawalpindi to breach the LoC in the first week of October. The youths have been given four weeks of training for this task.

They also include some of the youths of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Azadi which is active in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).



The purpose of this training is to radicalise these youths and send them to forward areas along the LoC and violate the boundaries so that if Indian security forces target them, then Pakistan can raise the issue of Human Rights once again.

Moreover, the Pakistani Army is also sending their Border Action Teams (BAT) along so that if these youths are successful in violating the LoC, then the forces can carry on with combat actions as well.

The Pakistani Army and the terrorists have planned to carry out the activities along 31 places along the LoC:

1. Pakistan Post Green Bump - Poonch

2. PP Nala - Poonch

3. Sonar - Macchal

4. Hathlanga- Rampur

5. Athmuqam - Keran

6. Dudhnial- Keran

7. Post Giddar 1 - Uri

8. Gundgrah- Uri

9. Shardi- Macchal

10. Lanjot - BG

11. Mohra - BG

12. Kasim - Macchal

13. Kopra - Sujian

14. PP Barbad 1 - BG

15. Polas - Poonch

16. Tejian - BG

17. Mochi Mohra- Poonch

18. Madarpur- Krishna Ghati (KG)

19. Battal Majoora- KG

20. Goi- KG

21. Thanddi Kassi- BG

22. Janwai- Macchal

23. Harmargi- Macchal

24. Chamm- Uri

25. Kathar- KG

26. Bokhra- Uru

27. Pachiban- Uri

28. Roza- KG

29. PP twin- KG

30. PL Majar- BG

31. Narkot- Naugam

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is also likely to visit PoK again during the same time. The purpose of this visit is to boost the morale of these youths.

At the UNGA session on Friday in New York, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Imran are likely to have a face-off once again. Both the leaders are scheduled to address the UNGA.

