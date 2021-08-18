Pakistan-based terror groups present in Kabul, as per Indian assessment

New Delhi: As Taliban becomes a dominant force in Afghanistan, the Indian assessment is claiming the presence of Pakistan-based terror groups like Lashkar e taiba (LeT) in parts of the civil-war torn country.

"Pakistani terror groups like LeT have built check posts in some parts of Kabul. There have been reports of looting in Afghanistan's villages," India said citing sources. However, sources pointed out that it's too early to say anything since "assumptions can go wrong".

The state of flux in Afghanistan, after the fall of the previous Ghani government and the Taliban entering into the capital, the big question is what next in terms of the governance structure.

Sources highlighted that, "Afghanistan could become the epicenter of Islamic radicalism, which could have a state which is recognized. IS also had territory but that was geographically far".

Read more about Taliban here: Taliban's History

While the Indian government's priority is bringing back its nationals, the political development in Afghanistan amid crisis is also dominating the thought process in India. India has been hoping for an inclusive government in Kabul, with sources saying, one that is "not dominated by Pashtuns".

So far, no power-sharing pact has been agreed to with leaders like Dr. Abdullah Abdullah or Hamid Karzai. On Tuesday, Abdul Ghani Baradar reached Kandahar, the traditional capital of the Taliban. And while this development is happening, Amrullah saleh, former vice president of the country declared himself as the president.

Asked how does India sees the Taliban as a political force, the sources said, "India's conduct depends on how other democracies deal with Taliban". While no one has recognized the Taliban, Beijing has been sending feelers and other regional countries have had contacts with the grouping. Taliban off course has been regular in Islamabad, and in the past few months has been visiting Tehran, Moscow, and Beijing for legitimacy.

Live TV