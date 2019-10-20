Pakistan confirms attacks by Indian Army in PoK, says four, including soldier killed

New Delhi: The Pakistan Army admitted the attack carried out by the Indian Army in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Sunday and said one of their soldiers and three civilians were killed. Pakistan Army's chief spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor today in a series of tweets acknowledged the attack on PoK carried out by the Indian Army and said three civilians were also killed in the firing.

"Indian unprovoked CFVs in Jura, Shahkot & Nousehri Sectors deliberately targeting civilians. Effectively responded. 9 Indian soldiers killed several injured. 2 Indian bunkers destroyed. During exchange of fire 1 soldier & 3 civilians shaheed, 2 soldiers & 5 civilians injured," Ghafoor tweeted today.

The Indian Army today started using artillery guns to target terrorist camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) which have been actively trying to push terrorists into the Indian Territory. Four terror launch pads in Neelam valley of PoK were targeted and fatalities have been reported, sources said. This comes after an unprovoked ceasefire violation was started by the Pakistani side to push infiltrators into the Indian side, according to sources.

Two Indian soldiers and a civilian were killed in firing by Pakistan Army in the Tangdhar sector of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir. In retaliation, the Indian Army inflicted heavy damages and casualties on the Pakistan side.

"Indian Forces caused heavy damages and casualty to Pakistan after two Indian soldiers and one civilian were killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in Tangdhar sector," an Indian Army spokesperson said.