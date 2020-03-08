हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan

Pakistan fires on Indian posts along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch for second consecutive day

This is the second ceasefire violation by Pakistan in two days.

Pakistan fires on Indian posts along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Poonch for second consecutive day
ANI photo

Jammu: In yet another ceasefire violation, the Pakistani army fired on forward Indian posts along the Line of Control in Poonch district for the second consecutive day on Sunday, a defence spokesman said.

"At about 5.45 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by small arms firing along LoC in Shahpur and Qasba sectors. The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly," the spokesman said.

This is the second ceasefire violation by Pakistan in two days.

On Saturday, the Pakistani army fired mortar shells and small arms on forward posts and villages in Mankot sector of Poonch district.

There was no report of any casualty in the Pakistani firing, the spokesman said.

Tags:
PakistancesaefireLine of controlPoonchJammu and KashmirShahpur
Next
Story

Hyderabad: Man rapes woman in car on pretext of giving lift

Must Watch

PT2M5S

Delhi Police Crime Branch team arrested father-son accused of Delhi riots