Pakistan govt to issue 10,000 visas to Sikh pilgrims

Lahore: On the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak in November this year, the Pakistan government will issue 10,000 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India.

The first batch of devotees will leave for Pakistan in the first week of November by a special train.



The pilgrims will proceed to the Wagah Railway Station from the Atari Railway Station and then start their journey to the Nankana Sahib.

Sikh pilgrims will continue to visit Pakistan till November 8.

Live TV

Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Committee chief Sardar Satwant Singh has invited Sikhs from across the world to join Guru Nanak`s 550th birth anniversary celebrations.

A temporary accommodation would be ready by mid-October to house devotees from across the world.

The Customs and Immigration officials will set up additional counters at the Wagah border for pilgrims` convenience.