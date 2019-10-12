close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan

Pakistan govt to issue 10,000 visas to Sikh pilgrims

Sikh pilgrims will continue to visit Pakistan till November 8.

Pakistan govt to issue 10,000 visas to Sikh pilgrims

Lahore: On the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak in November this year, the Pakistan government will issue 10,000 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India.

The first batch of devotees will leave for Pakistan in the first week of November by a special train.
 
The pilgrims will proceed to the Wagah Railway Station from the Atari Railway Station and then start their journey to the Nankana Sahib.

Sikh pilgrims will continue to visit Pakistan till November 8.

Live TV

Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Committee chief Sardar Satwant Singh has invited Sikhs from across the world to join Guru Nanak`s 550th birth anniversary celebrations.

A temporary accommodation would be ready by mid-October to house devotees from across the world.

The Customs and Immigration officials will set up additional counters at the Wagah border for pilgrims` convenience.

Tags:
PakistanSikh pilgrims visasIndia550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak
Next
Story

Dragon and elephant dance only correct choice for China, India: President Xi Jinping

Must Watch

PT44M27S

Taal Thok Ke: Brand Modi to win Maharashtra Elections? Watch debate