Pakistan intruder caught smuggling Heroin in Punjab’s Ferozepur

New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) nabbed a Pakistan intruder trying to smuggle Heroin India near the international border in Punjab’s Ferozepur sector.

The smuggler was caught on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday after the BSF troops launched an operation.

The perpetrator was apprehended along with two packets of suspected weighing 2.124 kg. He was injured during the operation.

“Injured Pak smuggler has been evacuated to Civil Hospital, Ferozepur. Initial Searches has led to seizure of two packets of suspected Heroin (total weight - 2.124 Kg),” the BSF said in a statement.

The officials called it a great achievement which “will be very useful in finding the involvement of traffickers of the Indian side and their cross-border linkages”.

The operation was carried out for 5 hours and search is still in progress, the Force said. They added they have lodged a protest with Pakistan Rangers.

