Jammu and Kashmir: Narco terror module busted in Baramulla, big success for security forces

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police has busted the narco terror module in the Baramulla district. Ten Over Ground Workers (OGW) have been arrested.

Police claimed they have arrested ten persons and recovered 5.5kg of heroin worth crores value in the international market along arms and ammunition and cash in Baramulla district of north Kashmir.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Baramullah Rais Bhat said “ We have received information and on the basis of that information we had laid specific checkpoints we were successful to apprehend certain people and we made some recoveries from them. He added that “ in further investigation and interrogation of those people we were successful in busting big narco terror module which was operating from different places in UT as well as in some parts outside the UT.

SSP said “ On the basis of investigations we arrested 10 people and ceasing 5.5 kg of heroin 10 grenades and 4 pistols with 4 magazines and 20 rounds beside this some vehicles our teams are also in Jammu and they have too made some arrests this all was joint operation”

A case in this regard has been registered in Baramullah and further investigation is going on.

