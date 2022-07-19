An infiltrator from Pakistan had reached India to kill former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma. A 24-year-old Pakistani national was recently apprehended by Border Security Force personnel near the International Border in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan.The man was identified as Rizwan Ashraf. At that time it was also received information that this person was trying to enter the country's border from Khakhan check post in Hindumalkot sector. Shocking revelations are now being made about Ashraf, a resident of Mandi Bahauddin of Punjab in Pakistan.

The intention behind Ashraf's entry into India was extremely dangerous. According to media reports, the BSF's interrogation has revealed that this infiltrator wanted to kill the suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. Ashraf was hurt by Nupur Sharma's statement regarding Prophet Mohammad. It is also being feared that after entering India, Ashraf wanted to go from Sri Ganganagar to Ajmer Dargah. After offering the 'Chadar' here, he had made a plan to kill Nupur Sharma. Ashraf, who studied till 8th standard, knows Urdu, Punjabi and Hindi languages.However, no weapons have been found from him.

It is being said that after the statement of Nupur Sharma, a meeting was held by the clerics in Pakistan. Ashraf Rizwan also attended this meeting.It was only after this meeting that he had made up his intention to kill Nupur Sharma. However, now the Border Security Force personnel are further interrogating the intruder. After which many more revelations can be made now.