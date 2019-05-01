close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Masood Azhar

Pakistan likely to detain Masood Azhar if he is listed as global terrorist on Wednesday

China is likely to release its technical hold at the UN, paving the way for Masood Azhar - responsible for Mumbai and Pulwama attacks, among others - to be declared a global terrorist.

Pakistan likely to detain Masood Azhar if he is listed as global terrorist on Wednesday
File photo

With all indications pointing towards China releasing a technical hold on Masood Azhar's designation as a global terrorist, Pakistan is reportedly set to detain the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief.

Sources in the Pakistani government have revealed that the Azhar could be taken into custody almost immediately after - and if - China decides to lift its technical hold on the move to designate him as a global terrorist. All pending FIRs against Azhar could also be investigated.

Pakistani media also reported that the country's Foreign Office has scheduled a press briefing for late Wednesday in this regard.

India has been demanding that Azhar be declared a global terrorist but the move at the United Nations has so far been blocked by China. Previously, it was suspected that China's technical hold on the matter may be because of its close relations with Pakistan, a country known to harbour and support terrorists like Azhar. On Tuesday, however, China's foreign ministry said that 'relevant consultations' in the matter have 'achieved some progress and that this issue can be properly resolved.'

China relenting and releasing its technical hold could be a big win for India, especially after JeM claimed responsibility for the dastardly Pulwama attack in February. It could also mean a massive snub for Pakistan which has gone to the extent of allowing Azhar's close relatives to contest in elections here. Detaining and investigating Azhar could be the only choice left for the Imran Khan government if and when the world community officially designated him as a global terrorist.

Tags:
Masood AzharJeMImran KhanUnited Nations
Next
Story

Lok Sabha election, fifth phase: 184 crorepatis, 384 graduate candidates in the fray

Must Watch

PT1M13S

Election Commission's another ban on SP leader Azam Khan from campaigning