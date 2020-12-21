Pakistan-made grenades recovered from field in Punjab, case registered

Gurdaspur: Punjab Police on Friday recovered about 11 grenades from near Chakri post along the Pakistan border. On Friday, a Pakistani drone was spotted which prompted a search operation by the Punjab Police.

During search operation, the personnel found a cache of 11 grenades nearly 1-km inside of the Indian border. These 11 grenades discovered from inside a packet in the fields of a village in Salach, under Dorangla Police Station of Gurdaspur.

The grenades had an 'RGS' mark which is found in almost all Pakistan-made grenades.

Police have registered a case against unknown in Police Station Dorangla and probe into the matter has begun.

Earlier, Punjab Police had arrested two members of a module using drones for cross-border smuggling of narcotics and weapons through an international network, including Pakistan-based smugglers with links to Khalistani operatives.

The accused, identified as Lakhbir Singh alias Lakha and Bachittar Singh, were arrested by Amritsar (Rural) police through certain leads, with further investigations expected to track their associates, including four drug smugglers currently lodged in Amritsar Jail.

Further investigations, spearheaded by ASP Rana and DSP Nagra, under the supervision of SSP, Dhruv Dhaiya, revealed that Lakhbir Singh was in close and frequent contact with 4 major drug smugglers of Ajnala, who are currently lodged in Amritsar jail. A search in the prison led to the recovery of a touch smartphone from the possession of Lakhbir’s associate Surjit Masih, a drug smuggler.

Live TV