Pakistan needs to act on terror to create conducive environment for talks, India-Saudi Arabia agree

NEW DELHI: Even as the joint statement of India and Saudi Arabia called for "the need for creation of conditions necessary for resumption" of India-Pakistan dialogue, WION has learnt that Riyadh agrees with India that Islamabad needs to create the conditions for talks by acting tough on terror.

Sources told WION that, "Pakistan has to create a conducive environment for the talks, that means they have to denounce terrorism and Saudi Arabia agreed with this on India. And there was no ambiguity"

Modi government's official policy on talks with Pakistan has been that talks and terror can't go together.

Sources told WION that the visit added "substance" to India Saudi strategic partnership with Riyadh showing "considerable sensitivity on terror" and "recognised India's position on J&K"

The Saudi Crown prince indicated an understanding of the threat India is facing.

In the aftermath of the Pulwama attack that killed over 40 CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir last week, New Delhi's focus has been the isolation of Pakistan and for that, its has been briefing foriegn envoys about the country's involvement in the terror attack.

Saudi Arabia and India will be starting joint Naval exercises this year as part of defence cooperation elaborating, "Our 2 countries should work with other countries in the region; Saudi and India can be net security provider."

Both sides have agreed to cooperate & collaborate in joint defence production of spare parts for Naval and Land systems in line with ‘Make in India’ and ‘Vision 2030’.

On the business front, the source told WION, the $ 100 billion earmarked for India shows confidence the West Asian enjoys in the "Indian growth story", adding further that "India can be the centre of there investment in the region particularly petrochemical"

50 Saudi entities were present at the India Saudi business forum which met on Wednesday.11 MoUs were signed during the forum meet with the crown prince meeting a select group of CEOs.

At Rashtrapati Bhawan, speaking to media after the ceremonial reception on Wednesday, Crown prince described PM Modi as "elder brother" and said, "I am his younger brother, I admire him."