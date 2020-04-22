Pakistan now exporting coronavirus COVID-19 patients to India: Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh

Pakistan has been exporting coronavirus COVID-19 patients to India asserted Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Wednesday. Calling it a matter of concern, Singh said that it has come to light that Pakistan, which was earlier only sending terrorists, has now also started sending coronavirus infected people.

The DGP added that these people will spread the infection. He also called for precaution in this matter. "Pakistan is exporting coronavirus patients. It is true that something like this has come to light and it is a matter of concern. Till now, Pakistan has been exporting terrorists but now Pakistan will also export coronavirus patients. They will come here and spread the infection among the people here. Precaution is needed, it is a matter of concern," said the DGP.

Even as the world is fighting the deadly pandemic, Pakistan has been continuing its nefarious activities against India. It has been sending terrorists inside Jammu and Kashmir and violating ceasefire almost every day. The country itself is facing a crisis in battling the pandemic. A total of 17 more people have died in Pakistan from the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 209. The number of coronavirus cases has risen to 9,749 with 533 new infections reported as of Wednesday, the Ministry of National Health Services has said.

Pakistan's Punjab province has reported 4,328 cases, Sindh has 3,053, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 1,345, Balochistan 495, Gilgit-Baltistan 284, Islamabad 194 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 51 patients. Meanwhile, at least 492 Pakistanis, including 92 women, stranded in Afghanistan due to coronavirus pandemic have returned to their country from the Torkham border.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to undergo a test for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, days after meeting a well-known philanthropist who has been detected positive for the COVID-19 infection.

Even as the country is trying to battle the pandemic, Pakistan has quietly removed around 1,800 terrorists from its watch list, including that of the 2008 Mumbai attack mastermind and LeT operations commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, ahead of a new round of assessments by the global anti-money-laundering watchdog FATF, according to a US-based start-up that automates watchlist compliance.

The so-called proscribed persons' list, which is maintained by Pakistan's National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), is intended in part to help financial institutions avoid doing business with or processing transactions of suspected terrorists.

The list in 2018 contained about 7,600 names. It has been reduced to under 3,800 in the past 18 months, according to Castellum.AI - a New York-based regulatory technology company.

About 1,800 of the names have been removed since the beginning of March, according to data collected by Castellum. Pakistan is working to implement an action plan that has been mutually agreed to with the Paris-based The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), part of which involves demonstrating effective implementation of targeted financial sanctions." It is possible that these removals are part of Pakistan's action plan to implement the FATF recommendations, it said.