topStoriesenglish2580354
NewsIndia
PAKISTAN OCCUPIED KASHMIR (POK)

Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir Will Be Part Of India In Next 2-3 Years: BJP Leader Kamal Gupta

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, Kamal Gupta said that only BJP can make India 'Vishwa Guru'.

Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 11:39 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir Will Be Part Of India In Next 2-3 Years: BJP Leader Kamal Gupta

ROHTAK: Haryana Cabinet Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kamal Gupta on Sunday said that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) can become a part of India anytime in the next 2-3 years. The Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta in Rohtak was speaking at an event organised by traders in Rohtak. Addressing the event, he said, "We were not strong before 2014, but now we have become strong. Pakistan has occupied our territory in PoK. Voices are also being raised from there to join India."

"At any moment in the next two-three years, PoK will become a part of India and this will be done under PM Modi only," he added. He attacked the Opposition for demanding proof of ait strike by giving the reference of 'Jaichand'.

"Prithviraj Chauhan was defeated because of some Jaichands of our country. Similarly, people like Jaichand are even present today, who demand proof of air strike done by our soldiers," he said. 

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, Kamal Gupta said that only BJP can make India 'Vishwa Guru'. "Those talking about uniting India, are the very same people who broke the country. If anyone can make India a Vishwa Guru, it is the BJP," he added.

Live Tv

Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK)Jammu and Kashmir

Trending news

DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?
DNA Video
DNA: Adenovirus In India
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's scathing attack on the opposition
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why has Congress become 'extinct' in the Northeast?
DNA Video
DNA: Labor lynching video turned out to be fake
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme' decision on appointment of EC
DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory