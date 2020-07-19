Pakistan paid Rs 30 lakh to British MPs to visit PoK, spread fake narrative on Indian forces in Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi: In a major disclosure, it has been revealed that the Imran Khan government in Pakistan reportedly spent Rs 30 lakh on members of a British Parliamentary group — All-party Parliamentary Kashmir Group', which visited the country and the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) region.

The group was led by Labour MP Debbie Abrahams, who was reportedly denied a visa to India due to her expired e-visa. On February 17 this year, she was deported from India to Dubai after reaching Delhi with her PIO parliamentary aide Harpreet Uppal. She was informed at the airport that her e-visa was not valid and hence was barred entry in the country.

According to reports, the following day she flew to Pakistan and met PM Imran Khan, where she received monetary benefits in February this year.

Zee News has assessed the payment receipt showing the amount received by the All-party Parliamentary Kashmir group from the Pakistan government. The receipt reveals that the APPGK group received the monetary benefits of between PKR 29.7 lakh and 31.2 lakh from the Imran Khan government for a visit to PoK between February 18-22.

The purpose, which the receipt highlights, is — "To support the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people through dialogue; to seek support from British parliamentarians; to highlight the abuses of human rights in Kashmir; and to seek justice for the people there."

Debbie had raised questions after her visa was denied by the Indian government as she had been critical of the Centre's decision on the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. "Why did the Indian Government revoke my visa AFTER it was granted? Why didn't they let me get a visa on arrival? Is it because I have been critical of the Indian government on #Kashmir human rights issues?" she had tweeted.