Pakistan releases video on Kartarpur Corridor featuring Bhindranwale poster

Ahead of the opening of Kartarpur Corridor to commemmorate 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has released a video showing posters of Khalistani separatist leaders Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, Maj Gen Shabeg Singh and Amrik Singh Khalsa in the background.

The Kartarpur song welcomes Sikh pilgrims at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib on the occasion of opening of Kartarpur corridor. Notably, the Khalistani separatist leaders- Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, Maj Gen Shabeg Singh and Amrik Singh Khalsa shown in the background- were killed in Operation Blue Star at Golden Temple in June 1984.

Indian Army had conducted the Operation Blue Star to free Golden Temple from terrorists holed inside.

Meanwhile, hoardings of Congress` Amritsar legislator Navjot Singh Sidhu with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan mysteriously surfaced in Amritsar, describing them as `real heroes` for playing a crucial role in linking the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan with the Indian territory, according to an IANS report.

"Kartarpur Sahib da langah khulwaon vale asli hero. Assi Punjabi hik te thok ke kehne han.... (The real heroes behind the Kartarpur corridor. We, Punjabis, admit that the credit goes to Navjot Singh Sidhu and Imran Khan)," quoted one of the hoardings that appeared on Tuesday.

The Municipal Corporation removed the hoardings within hours of their appearance, officials told IANS on Wednesday.

The Kartarpur Gurdwara, located in Pakistan`s Punjab province, some 4 km from the border with India, is believed to have been built on the site, where Guru Nanak died in the 16th century. It would be linked with the 4.2 km-long Kartarpur Sahib Corridor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9, and dispatch the first lot of pilgrims to visit Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev.