Pakistan resorts to ceasefire violation in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch, Indian Army retaliates

New Delhi: In yet another instance of ceasefire violation, Pakistan on Thursday resorted to firing in Mendhar in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. Pakistani troops resorted to firing of small arms and mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) at around 11.30 am.

The Indian Army gave a befitting reply to the unprovoked firing by Pakistan forces.

This comes after Pakistan test-fired surface to surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi, which is capable of delivering multiple types of warheads up to 290 kilometers.

Pakistan has also adopted a high-pitched vitriolic diatribe against India ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government abrogated Article 370 and Article 35A from Jammu and Kashmir which ended the state's special status.

Also, there has been a surge in the ceasefire violations from Pakistan after the decision to revoke the special status of J&K.

Earlier in August, Pakistan resorted to heavy shelling and ceasefire violation in Rajouri sector. A heavy exchange of fire between India and Pakistan took place. A Pakistani post on the other side of the border in the Rajouri sector was destroyed completely in the counter-fire by the Indian Army.

However, one Indian Army soldier lost his life due to heavy shelling from the Pakistani troops. The martyred jawan was identified as Lance Naik Sandeep Thapa.