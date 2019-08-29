Pakistan test fires surface to surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has test-fired surface to surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi, the country's Armed Forces spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet on Thursday, which also included a video of the launch. The missile is capable of delivering multiple types of warheads upto 290 kilometers.

"Pakistan successfully carried out night training launch of surface to surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi, capable of delivering multiple types of warheads upto 290 KMs. CJCSC & Services Chiefs congrat team. President & PM conveyed appreciation to team & congrats to the nation," tweeted Ghafoor.

The accompanying video shows a montage of shots of the missile being launched at night time and the team of Pakistani troops.

A NOTAM (notice to airmen) and Naval warning was issued on Wednesday by Pakistani authorities raising the possibility of a missile being test-fired from Sonmiani test range near Karachi. The notice says a military exercise will be conducted between 04040 to 0900 hours Coordinated Universal Time, August 28 and 31, 2019.

The news of Pakistan test firing the Ghaznavi missile comes as the country's Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid echoed the words of his Prime Minister Imran Khan that the time for a decisive war on Kashmir has come. Rashid predicted in Rawalpindi on Wednesday that Pakistan and India will be fighting a war before the end of 2019, most probably in October and November.

Pakistan has adopted a high-pitched vitriolic diatribe against India ever since PM Modi-led government abrogated Article 370 and Article 35A from Jammu and Kashmir which ended the former state's special status.