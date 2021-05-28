Pakistan should ensure safety of Sikhs: SGPC on reports of threats

New Delhi: Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee President Bibi Jagir Kaur on Friday (May 28) expressed concern over reports of threats to Sikhs in Pakistan and said that the government of Pakistan should ensure the safety of minority Sikhs in the country.

In a statement issued by the SGPC, Bibi Jagir Kaur said that since Thursday it is being reported that Sikhs in Pakistan are receiving threats from the Taliban.

“This is a matter of serious concern, which the government of Pakistan needs to take seriously. The security of the Sikh community in Pakistan is the responsibility of the government and it should take strict action against threats. The government should assure the Sikhs that they are safe inside Pakistan,” said Kaur.

It was earlier reported that Sikhs in Pakistan were panicking after they were told to furnish details of their residence, contact number and other information to the local police in order to make security arrangements for them.

An audio message surfaced which reveals that the Sikhs of Lahore and Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Sikh’s first master Guru Nanak Dev were asked to submit their credentials with Pakistan’s Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB).

