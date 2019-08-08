Pakistan suspends Samjhauta Express, train stranded at Wagah

Pakistan on Thursday suspended the Samjhauta Express train services linking India and Pakistan. The announcement was made by Pakistan Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday that Pakistan had closed the train services, according to a Paksitani media.

In a press conference in Islamabad, Pakistan, Rasheed said the bogies of the train will now be used for passengers travelling on the occasion of Eid, reported the media.

The move comes days after the Narendra Modi government scrapped Article 370, Article 35A and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories (UTs) with two Lieutenant Governors. While Jammu and Kashmir will have a legislature, Ladakh will be a UT without a legislature.

The Superintendent of Attari Railway station, Arvind Kumar Gupta, said that the train was scheduled to reach India today. But Pakistan refused to send its driver and Railway crew to India, citing security issues. It further asked India to send its own staff to take the train back. Kumar told that now Indian Railway drivers and guards who have visas will be asked to take the Samjhauta Express.

According to sources, the Indian railways said, "India is willing to send its crew if Pakistan crew feels that they can't ply to India. The train left Lahore at 9.30 am IST with more than 60 people on board. It is right now stationed at Wagah."

The train service was suspended earlier this year after tensions escalated between the two neighbours following the Pulwama attack and Balakot strike in February.