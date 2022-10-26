Pakistan to organise Saka Panja Sahib this week; aims to portray its secular stance

New Delhi: Cross-border religious events not only give an opportunity to share cultural beliefs, rites, traditions, religious ceremonies and practices with the people of other religions but also brings the communities and the countries together. But, if the function is being held in the traditional rival country, Pakistan, the narratives are different. Such functions give an opportunity to adversaries to exploit the sentiments and showcase their made-up face before the international community.

Saka Panja Sahib is being observed jointly by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and Pakistan’s Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) managed by Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) at Gurdwara Panja Sahib, Hasan Abadal in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

The akhand path (continuous and uninterrupted recitation of Sri Guru Granth Sahib) will begin on October 28 at Gurdwara Panja Sahib and the bhog will be performed on October 30 when the main function will be held.

Political pundits are of the view that through the event, Pakistan aims to kill two birds with one stone. To counter its ignominious reputation of being an oppressor of minorities, Pakistan will not only get an opportunity to hide its true face behind the façade of secularism before the international community but will also instigate and motivate the elements among Sikhs who seeks to fight against the Indian regime for a separate state Khalistan.

Pakistan has also denied visas to as many as 40 devotees which included those who were to make arrangements and perform religious ceremonies in Pakistan. By rejecting visa applications of around 40 Indian devotees which included ragi’s (hymn singers) dhadi (ballad singers), ardasiya (one who performs prayers), three SGPC members and two secretaries, the Pakistan government has given clear indications of not allowing SGPC to take reigns of function in its hands and have instead given duties to local Pakistani’s.

The spokesperson of the ETPB Aamir Hashmi informed the media that they had made all relevant arrangements to receive the devotees from India. “Our teams of different departments including security, medical etc would be deployed at Wagah international border, after receiving devotees from India they would be taken to Hasan Abdal under the security of Pak Rangers and police,” Hashmi said.

According to ETPB’s programme, the Indian devotees were to arrive in Pakistan on October 26 but due to two days of events beginning on October 26 at Gurdwara Manji Sahib Diwan Hall, Amritsar, the Indian Jatha would be going to Pak on October 28.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami informed that they are organising a two-day Gurmat Samagams (religious congregation) dedicated to this centenary at Amritsar from October 26 to 27. Apart from this, SGPC and PSGPC are jointly organising the centenary congregation at Gurdwara Panja Sahib on October 30, he added.