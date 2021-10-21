हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Financial Action Task Force (FATF)

Pakistan to stay on 'Grey List' of global terror financing watchdog FATF

Pakistan continues to remain on "increased monitoring list", FATF president Marcus Pleyer said at a virtual press conference from Paris. Pakistan needs to "further demonstrate that investigations and prosecutions are being pursued against the senior leadership of UN-designated terror groups," he said

Pakistan to stay on &#039;Grey List&#039; of global terror financing watchdog FATF
Pic courtesy: Reuters (file picture)

New Delhi: Pakistan will continue to be on the 'Grey List' of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) as it needs to "further demonstrate" that action is being taken against UN-designated terrorists like India's most wanted Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar, and groups led by them, the global body against terror financing said on Thursday (October 21).

Addressing a press conference, FATF president Marcus Pleyer said the decision has been taken at the conclusion of the virtual plenary of the organisation. On the action plan of Pakistan, Paris-based FATF requires it to demonstrate terror financing investigation and prosecution of leaders and commanders of UN-designated terrorist groups and their associates, Pleyer said. Pakistan continues to remain on "increased monitoring list", he said at a virtual press conference from Paris.

"Increased monitoring list" is another name for the 'Grey List'. "Pakistan has taken a number of important steps but needs to "further demonstrate that investigations and prosecutions are being pursued against the senior leadership of UN-designated terror groups," the president of the global body against money laundering and terror financing said. "All these changes are about helping authorities prevent terrorism, stop corruption and prevent organised criminals from profiting from their crimes," he said.

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Financial Action Task Force (FATF)Grey ListPakistanMarcus Pleyer
Next
Story

UP NHM Recruitment: Apply for 2,455 staff nurse posts, check official link here

Must Watch

PT3M46S

Startups reveals the latest technology ahead of CES 2022