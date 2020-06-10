हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera Sector

Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera Sector on Wednesday (June 10, 2020).

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Nowshera Sector

Jammu: Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera Sector on Wednesday (June 10, 2020).

At around 7.30 am on Wednesday, Pakistan army resorted to small arms firing and intense mortar shelling along the LoC at Nowshera Sector of Rajouri district.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.

Meanwhile, two terrorists were killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists at Sugoo area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday (June 10).

The operation by a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, 44 RR and CRPF is still on. This is the third encounter at Shopian in the past one week. 

(This is a developing story, more details awaited)

Jammu and KashmirIndian Army
