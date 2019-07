Poonch: Pakistan Army on Sunday resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district at around 5 pm, news agency ANI reported.

The violation, carried out by firing of small arms and intense shelling with mortars, took place in Shahpur and Saujiyan sectors of the district.

The Army is retaliating in an effective manner.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)