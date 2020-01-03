हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan ceasefire violation

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir

The firing of small arms and mortar shelling started in Krishna Ghati sector of the district at about 12.15 pm. The Indian Army retaliated. This is the second consecutive day when Pakistan targetted Krishna Ghati sector.

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan on Friday resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The firing of small arms and mortar shelling started in Krishna Ghati sector of the district at about 12.15 pm. The Indian Army retaliated. This is the second consecutive day when Pakistan has targetted the Krishna Ghati sector.

Live TV

On December 1 night, the Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in the Krishna Ghati sector at around 9 pm. It may be noted that at least two Indian Army soldiers were killed in a gunfight with Pakistan-backed infiltrators in Rajouri on December 1.

Tags:
Pakistan ceasefire violationLoC ceasefire violationPoonch ceasefire violatioJammu and Kashmir
Next
Story

BJP will not move back even an inch on Citizenship Amendment Act: Amit Shah

Must Watch

PT12M40S

CM's sensitive statement on death of children, said "there were more deaths during BJP"