Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan on Friday resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The firing of small arms and mortar shelling started in Krishna Ghati sector of the district at about 12.15 pm. The Indian Army retaliated. This is the second consecutive day when Pakistan has targetted the Krishna Ghati sector.

On December 1 night, the Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in the Krishna Ghati sector at around 9 pm. It may be noted that at least two Indian Army soldiers were killed in a gunfight with Pakistan-backed infiltrators in Rajouri on December 1.