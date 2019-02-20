हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Rajouri for 2nd consecutive day

The Pakistan army had resorted to unprovoked firing along the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri on Tuesday as well.

Representational image

JAMMU: The Pakistan army violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, prompting the Indian Army to retaliate, a defence spokesperson said here.

"At about 1830 hours Wednesday, the Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by resorting to heavy shelling with mortars and firing of small arms along the LoC in Kalal and Nowshera sectors of Rajouri district," he said.

The year 2018 had witnessed the highest number of ceasefire violations -- 2,936 -- by Pakistani troops in the last 15 years along the Indo-Pak border.

Pakistan continues to violate the ceasefire understanding of 2003 despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to the agreement during flag meetings between the border guarding forces of the two nations, the official said.

