Pakistan violates ceasefire in Arnia sector of Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan violated the ceasefire by firing in the Arnia sector of Jammu at the BSF patrol party on Tuesday. BSF in a statement said “ Today morning the alert BSF Jammu troops gave a befitting reply to the unprovoked firing by Pak rangers on the BSF Patrolling party in Arnia Sector. No loss/ Injury to BSF troops."

Sources in security forces have said that Pakistan had failed to push the terrorists to the Indian side without giving them covering fire. This made them desperate to break the ceasefire agreement. But Indian troops, be it the army or BSF are put on high alert based on intelligence inputs that Pakistan will try to push the trained terrorists to this side before the onset of winter.

It’s apt to mention here that both countries agreed to strict observance of all agreements understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from midnight February 24-25 Feb 2021. This agreement, about 19 months before was the first time since the 2003 ceasefire agreement that both countries agreed to adhere to the ceasefire