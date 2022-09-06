NewsIndia
JAMMU & KASHMIR

Pakistan accepts body of TERRORIST shot during infiltration, Indian Army reveals his DANGEROUS plan

Tabarak Hussain, a resident of Sabzkot village of Kotli in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), was shot last month while trying to infiltrate this side from across the border. After that, he was injured. He was also operated on in the hospital. Army soldiers also donated blood to keep him alive, but he did not survive.

  • Pakistan on Monday accepted the body of a trained agent and guide of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist group.
  • It had infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir to attack an army post.
  • The body of Tabarak Hussain (32) was handed over two days after he died of cardiac arrest at a military hospital in Rajouri district

Although it has been proved many times that Pakistan encourages terrorism, even after getting the evidence, they never accepted this. But for the first time in more than two decades, Pakistan on Monday accepted the body of a trained agent and guide of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist group. It had infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir to attack an army post. The body of Tabarak Hussain (32) was handed over two days after he died of cardiac arrest at a military hospital in Rajouri district, officials said. Hussain, a resident of Sabzkot village of Kotli in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), was shot last month while trying to infiltrate this side from across the border. After that, he was injured. He was also operated on in the hospital. Army soldiers also donated blood to keep him alive, but he did not survive.

An army official said, "The Indian Army handed over Hussain's body to Pakistan in the presence of police and civil officials at Chakan da Bagh crossroads on the Line of Control in Poonch district." Pakistan accepted the body of a terrorist after two decades. Earlier, Pakistan has always refused to accept the bodies of its citizens involved in terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Army's 80 Infantry Brigade commander, Brigadier Kapil Rana, said that Hussain, along with two others, had confessed to his plan to attack the Indian Army post on August 24. He said, "Husain had revealed that he was sent by a colonel of Pakistan's intelligence agency named Colonel Yunus Choudhary, who paid him Rs 30,000 (Pakistani currency). Hussain had also said that he, along with other terrorists, had done two to three close recce of Indian forward posts so that they could be targeted at the right time."

