'Pakistan Will Also Be Turned Into A Hindu Nation': Dhirendra Shastri In Surat

Dhirendra Shastri Comments On Pakistan: Bageshwar Dham trust chief Acharya Dhirendra Shastri is making headlines once again for his statement on Hindutva and Pakistan. Dhirendra Shastri, while speaking during a public meeting (Divya Darbaar) in Gujarat's Surat, said that even 'Pakistan can be turned into a Hindu nation' if people unite.

Acharya Dhirendra Shastri On Hindutva and Pakistan



The Bageshwar Dham head seer said that he has no intentions of seeking money or fame from the people of Gujarat. He said that he intends to unite Hindus in the name of Hindutva. "If you (Hindus) are united, you will make India or Pakistan a Hindu nation," Drirendra Shastri said.



Dhirendra Shastri on Mathura



Dhirendra Shastri, who is also known as 'Bageshwar Dham Sarkar', said that some people ask "how making India a Hindu nation is possible?" He continued: "India is already a Hindu nation and will remain so." Going further, Dhirendra Shastri said that after Ayodhya (Referring to the issue of Ram Mandir issue), it is now the turn of Mathura, so it is time for "Sanatanis to wake up."



People React To Bageshwar Dham Sarkar's Comments



A number of social media users have reacted to Bageshwar Dham head's statement. While some have supported him, saying that Hinduism should become the dominant religion across the world, others have wondered as to how "Pakistan - an Islamic country can be turned into a Hindu nation" when even India isn't a Hindu nation despite demographic dominance".